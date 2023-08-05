Missing man found murdered

A man’s body was found in the bushes in Surjani Town on Friday, while four more people were injured in different firing incidents in the city.

Police said the dead man found in the bushes was identified as Naseem, 25, son of Dar Muhammad, adding that he was a resident of Hub Chowki in Balochistan and he had married a second time recently. The deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Officials said Naseem was kidnapped and taken somewhere to be tortured, then he was gunned down and his body was dumped in the bushes. His body was received by his cousin Altaf Hussain in Karachi, who said the victim was a labourer and a father of two. Hussain said his cousin had married a woman from Dera Allah Yar, District Jaffarabad, Balochistan, some two months ago.

He said Naseem had been missing since August 1, adding that he was last seen sitting at a hotel at 4pm, then he was forcibly taken by around five people in a car.

Hussain said Naseem’s father stayed in touch with the victim until 10pm that day, then the son’s phone was switched off. He said that the information about Naseem’s body was provided by the father of the woman whom Naseem had married.

He added that the wife’s father, brother and uncle used to call her to threaten to kill her. He appealed to the authorities to rescue the victim’s father, wives and children.

Separately, Zeeshan, 34, son of Shah Jahan, was injured by muggers near Baldia Town. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi. Similarly, Hassan Raza, 35, son of Aslam, and Dilawar, 29, son Abdul Malik, were injured by muggers in North Karachi and Taimuria police limits respectively. They were taken to ASH.

In another incident, Salman, 7, son of Sher Bahadur, was injured by firing near Malik Chowk. He was taken to ASH. Police said they are investigating to ascertain the details of the incident.