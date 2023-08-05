Cell set up at CHK to support rape survivors

The Sindh health department with technical support of the United Nations Women launched an anti-rape crisis cell at the Civil Hospital, Karachi, on Friday.
The facility would be operation round the clock and would serve as a resource centre offering a range of services to rape survivors including medical and psychological support, and legal aid.
Speaking at the launch ceremony of the cell, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said sexual violence inflicted deep wounds on the fabric of our society and it was our duty to ensure that survivors received the care and justice they deserved.
He termed the establishment of the cell a milestone. United States Consul General Nicole Theriot also attended the launch ceremony. She commended the Sindh government and UN Women for establishing a cell to support rape survivors. She was of the view that sexual violence was a global issue and needed collection action.
