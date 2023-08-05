Five cops suspended over ‘kidnapping’

Five cops were suspended on Friday for their alleged involvement in a short-term kidnapping in Lyari. The victim, Farah, was picked up by the Chakiwara police station’s special team in plain clothes. The cops allegedly initially demanded Rs300,000 for her release, ultimately settling for Rs150,000.
After her release, she reported her ordeal to the DIG South, who ordered registering a case at the Kalri police station against the officials who have been identified as Sub-inspector Zulfiqar, and constables Nasarullah, Ali Gul, Asif Sindhi and Ghulam.
