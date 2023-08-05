Politicians, police eulogise martyrs

The Sindh police on Friday observed Police Martyrs Day to pay tribute to their martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

An event was held at the Bahria Auditorium to pay tribute to 2,434 martyrs of the Sindh police, including 930 cops of the Karachi police.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, Corps commander, Rangers director general and police high-ups attended the event along with martyrs’ families.

A race was also held in the morning to salute the martyrs. Political leaders, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also paid tribute to the police martyrs on the day.

In his message on Police Martyrs Day, Bilawal said Pakistan's post-independence history was replete with unforgettable stories of unprecedented sacrifices of policemen for the establishment of law and order as well as stability of peace within the country.

He added that the martyrs of the police were not just the martyrs of a single department, but they were heroes of the entire nation. The Sindh IGP said on the occasion that the day reminded us of the achievements of our brave sons. He added that the sacrifices rendered by brave officers and Jawans of the police were unforgettable. The Sindh police were proud of the sacrifices made by the martyrs, the police chief said, adding that the police would always support the heirs of the martyrs.