Saturday August 05, 2023
Positive step

August 05, 2023

The People’s Bus Service is a good imitative by the Sindh government towards the development of Karachi’s transport network.

It provides a very advanced and inexpensive transportation option to the citizens and work on this project must not be put on hold for any reason. Such projects need to be managed properly and should be implemented in other cities as well.

Abdullah Khan Jamali

Nawabshah