Unseen crisis

Pakistan is witnessing a growing mental health crisis, with an estimated 50 million people experiencing mental health issues. Some of the key factors contributing to mental health challenges include socio-economic disparities, limited access to mental health services, cultural stigmas surrounding mental illness, and the impact of traumatic events such as natural disasters and ongoing conflicts.

One significant step towards improving mental health in Pakistan has been the acknowledgment of mental health issues and the efforts made by both government and non-governmental organizations. Initiatives have been taken to raise awareness, reduce stigmas, and improve access to mental health services across the country. However, there is still much work to be done. Increasing the availability of mental health facilities, ensuring the training of mental health professionals, and integrating mental health services into primary healthcare systems are crucial steps in addressing mental health needs effectively.

Unzila Tahir Huda

Karachi