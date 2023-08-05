Attack on public health

Two policeman were martyred on August 1 after the polio vaccination team they were escorting was attacked. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio remains endemic and attacks like these are preventing us from eradicating the virus.

By undermining public health, the terrorists have become a barrier to our development. The government must ensure that polio vaccine teams are well-protected so that they can perform their duties without any fear of being attacked.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi