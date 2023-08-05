Delay likely

Despite the assurances from the ruling coalition, there is uncertainty as to whether elections will be held on time. Many doubt the intentions of the current government as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been run by unelected rulers since January and the caretaker governments in these provinces have failed to hold elections within the mandated period, despite the Supreme Court’s orders. This does not set a reassuring precedent for the general elections and the attempt to empower the caretaker setup only adds to the suspicion that elections might not be held on time and we will see prolonged caretaker rule in the centre as well.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has also said that elections should be held based on the new census, further reinforcing speculations of delay in elections. I find it highly unlikely that elections will be held before February, 2024. It must also be noted that Pakistan has had to face serious repercussions for delays in elections in the past.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura