As good as it gets

This letter refers to the news report ‘Nawaz to be the next PM, says Shehbaz’ (July 24, 2023). After the coming elections, I would like to see Shehbaz Sharif become the PM again, regardless of who wins the most seats in the National Assembly.

His performance thus far may not have been the best, but I doubt we have anyone else in the political landscape who could do better. There is no time or energy for this nation to chance any new or previously-tried contenders for this top slot.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore