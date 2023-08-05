SECP publishes guide

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) said on Thursday it had published guides for foreign investors in German and Korean languages, as part of its efforts to facilitate investment from abroad.

The SECP, which regulates the country’s capital markets, corporate sector and insurance industry, said the guides would help potential investors from Germany and South Korea understand the procedure for company registration and other requirements in their native languages. The guides contain necessary details regarding registration of a company in Pakistan, the SECP said in a statement.