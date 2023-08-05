FMAP, Tresmark sign MoU

KARACHI: Financial Markets Association of Pakistan (FMAP) and Tresmark have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide seamless access to financial services, promoting greater convenience and engagement for all stakeholders, a statement said on Friday.

In line with FMAP’s commitment to cater to financial inclusion and evolving needs of the markets, Tresmark will actively collaborate with FMAP members to launch new and tailor-made financial products and solutions. These initiatives will enable members to access cutting-edge offerings of Tresmark to meet their specific requirements.

Through its collaborative efforts with FMAP and various stakeholders, Tresmark will work towards promoting financial literacy and fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem. FMAP President Qasim Nadeem said, “Our aim is to promote financial access and inclusivity and with this MoU, we embark on a shared mission: empowering lives through digital reach.”

Tresmark CEO Faisal Mamsa said, “If you can merge financial literacy with inclusion, you can create the greatest positive impact. By leveraging our technology and FMAP’s information, we aim to provide much wider access to the community so that the impact can trickle in.”