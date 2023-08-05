PBF urges economist as caretaker PM ahead of polls

LAHORE: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), a group of leading businessmen and industrialists, on Friday called for the appointment of an economist as caretaker prime minister to oversee the country’s economic affairs during the interim period before the general elections.

The PBF said the incumbent coalition government and the opposition leader should agree on a consensus candidate who has experience in managing economic policy and can implement the conditions of a $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Pakistan secured earlier this month.

The IMF loan is seen as a lifeline for Pakistan’s economy, which is facing a balance of payments crisis, low foreign exchange reserves, high inflation, and a widening fiscal deficit.

“The agreement with the IMF is an economic prescription which requires continuity of the economic policies and necessary actions during the interim setup to keep the loan program on track,” PBF Central Vice President Ahmad Jawad said in a statement.

“The caretaker prime minister should be a consensus candidate for free and fair polls which is badly needed for the economic revival in the country.”

PBF Balochistan Vice Chairperson Zubaida Jalal welcomed the idea of appointing someone with economic knowhow as caretaker PM but stressed that the candidate should be “independent and neutral.”

“If an economist is appointed as the interim prime minister, he or she can ensure to implement IMF conditions like currency exchange rate, monetary policy tightening and energy prices,” she said.

PBF Punjab Chairman Muhammad Naseer Malik echoed Jalal’s views and said if an “independent and neutral” economist was appointed with the consensus of all stakeholders, he would have the support to undertake required economic decisions and reforms during his interim government tenure.