PBC elects new leadership

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has elected Shabbir Diwan as the new chairman for the next 18 months.

Previous chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb has stepped after 18 months of stellar leadership in line with the PBC’s tradition. He remains a director of the PBC. During his tenure as chairman, PBC significantly improved its standing as the country’s premier, pan-sectoral business advocacy body.

Aurangzeb is the President and CEO of HBL and Chairman of the Pakistan Bank’s Association. The new chairman is the CEO of Gatron (Industries) Limited – a public listed company and largest manufacturer of polyester filament yarn and PET preforms in Pakistan. He is also the Executive Director of Novatex Limited, the country’s largest non-textile exporter and Director of ThalNova Power Thar (Pvt) Limited.

Dr Zeelaf Munir was elected Vice Chairperson of the PBC for the next 18 months. She is the CEO and managing director of English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Limited, Pakistan’s largest national FMCG and the market leader in biscuits and cakes.

She is also chairperson of the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS). The PBC is composed of over a hundred of the largest companies, including multinationals, which together generate 40 percent of exports, contribute a third of taxes and whose combined turnover represents every sixth rupee of the GDP.

PBC’s overarching theme is “Make-in-Pakistan” under the “Grow More/Better”, “Make More/Better” and “Serve More/Better” platforms. Its research and advocacy aims to create jobs, grow exports, reduce import reliance and promote formalisation of the economy.