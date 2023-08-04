Probe sought into Bajaur blast

KHAR: A youth organization on Thursday asked the government to probe the incident of recent suicide bombing and killing of innocent people to fix responsibility and take action against the alleged dereliction of duty by officials.

Addressing a press conference, Youth of Bajaur Chairman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Rehan Zeb questioned how a suicide bomber with 12 kilogram explosives entered the commercial locality. He said that it was neither an attack on democracy nor economy but it was an attack on the mothers and sisters of Bajaur to fulfil political motives. The youth body chief said that it was beyond his understanding that Maulana Fazlur Rahman-led Jajmiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl was part of the government but he (the Maulana) demanded the government and state to restore peace and end terrorism.