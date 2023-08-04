Elections in three months not possible under new census: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah has said the elections in three months are not possible on the basis of the new census.
“There is a need for fresh delimitation for constituencies under the new census and this process cannot possibly be complete in three months,” he said in a statement on Thursday.
Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah said in order for free and fair elections, it is necessary that the caretaker prime minister should not belong to any political party.
Though a retired politician can be a candidate for this position. He said though we have finalized five names for the caretaker prime minister, but there can still be an agreement on any other name.
Syed Khursheed Shah said that the PPP wanted timely elections because in the past whenever the elections were postponed the people were deprived of democracy for a long time.
The PPP leader said that every political party should have the right to participate in elections and no political party should be deprived of this right. The federal minister said that the PPP was the founding party of the constitution and it wanted the entire election process to be in accordance with the law and the constitution. “My party will not support any action against the constitution,” he said.
