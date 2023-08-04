Father of three stabbed to death

KARACHI: A man, who was the father of three children, was stabbed to death in the Korangi area on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at a house located in Bhittaiabad area near Korangi Crossing. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Mubashir Iqbal. Police and rescue workers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The deceased man was a dyer be profession. Police said he and his brother Muzaffar lived together in their house. According to his brother, he was using his mobile phone in his room when he suddenly heard his sister-in-law’s screams. As he reached Iqbal’s room, he saw him lying in a pool of blood.

Muzaffar told the police that they had no enmity with anyone. Police said the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

Guard killed

Separately, police investigators have obtained CCTV footage of a security guard who was killed for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Gulbai area late on Wednesday night. The CCTV footage showed a man opening fire on the guard at a petrol station during a snatching attempt. The guard, Qamaruddin Junejo, died on the spot.

After killing the guard, the suspect went towards the cashier to snatch money from him but the cashier ran away. The footage also showed that while fleeing, the magazine of the suspect’s pistol came out and fell and he picked it up and put it back in the pistol. The deceased guard hailed from Ranipur and was performing guard duty at the petrol station for two years. A case has been registered.