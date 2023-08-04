 
National

‘Pakistan Post’s historic buildings are national heritage’

By Our Correspondent
August 04, 2023

Rawalpindi: The historic buildings of Pakistan Post are our national heritage, to preserve this valuable asset, there is a need to pay special attention and maintenance to keep them in their original condition, said Deputy Postmaster General Northern Punjab Arshad Khan, while speaking on the sidelines of a visit to GPO, Rawalpindi, says a press release. During the visit he reviewed the recent construction and repair work. Chief Postmaster Ayesha Komal, other officers and senior postmasters were present on the occasion.