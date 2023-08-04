Only 45 per cent women exclusively breastfeed children

Islamabad: Only 45 per cent mothers are exclusively breastfeeding their children in Pakistan as per the latest demographic survey, which is the leading cause of diarrhoea, pneumonia, childhood obesity, malnutrition and recurrent infections among infants, government officials and health experts from World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

They said over 35,000 infants were dying due to diarrhoea and other infectious diseases linked to breast milk substitutes while millions were malnourished, stunted and deprived of growth due to indiscriminate use of formula milk in the country. “Rate of exclusive breastfeeding is very low in Pakistan and as per the latest demographic survey, only 45 per cent women exclusively breastfeed their children in the first 6 months”, Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO country representative to Pakistan said while addressing participants of a walk held in connection with World Breastfeeding Week 2023 in Islamabad.

The walk was organized by the WHO and Unicef in collaboration with Nutrition Wing of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) and it was attended by Director General Health Services Dr. Baseer Achakzai, Dr. Khwaja Masoud, Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Memon, Secretary General Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) Dr. Khalid Shafi, DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia, Dr. Sara Salman from WHO Sindh, Dr. Mubashir Hanif Director ORIC at Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad and others. A large number of schoolgirls from different educational institutes of Islamabad as well as representatives from health organizations, NGO and donor agencies attended the walk. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans and messages regarding importance of breast feeding and its importance for the better health of the children.

WHO’s representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala maintained that breastfeeding is the most cost-effective nutrition and high-survival intervention that prevents infants from asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Breastfed babies are also less likely to have ear infections and stomach bugs as breast milk shares antibodies from the mother with her baby, he added. Dr. Palitha lauded Sindh health department, especially health minister Dr. Azra Pechuho for promulgating a law for the protection and promotion of breast feeding in the province and hoped that similar laws would be passed by the other provincial and federal governments.

Director General Health Services Islamabad Dr. Baseer Achakzai said breast feeding week is observed every year to highlight the importance of breastfeed for the survival and health of the children and deplored that due to indiscriminate use of breast milk substitutes, Pakistan children were dying due to diarrhoea, pneumonia, malnutrition and many other infections. “In Pakistan, now laws are there to prevent indiscriminate use of breast milk substitutes, commonly known as formula milk. We are regularly holding these rallies and events to educate not only mothers but also our doctors and paramedics that instead of breast milk substitutes, they should promote breastfeeding, which is the best feed for the babies up to two years of age”, he maintained.

Dr. Baseer advised women to breastfeed their children in the first six months without giving them any other food, milk or even water, saying mothers’ feed contains every nutrition required by a baby to grow, stay healthy and fight diseases through antibodies it acquires from the mother. On the occasion, he asked every member present in the walk and the rally to raise hand and pledge that they would promote breastfeeding and convince others not to give breast milk substitutes to their children.

Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Memon said after promulgation of breastfeeding law, it was now the responsibility of the doctors, nurses and paramedics to promote breastfeeding and prevent promotion of formula milk and other so-called complimentary food products, saying mothers’ feed and homemade food was best for the infants and growing kids. Secretary General of the Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) Dr. Khalid Shafi said whenever they see a sick kid, they instantly know that the child is not being breastfed and instead, it is being given breast milk substitute, which is a poison for them.

“Sindh has taken lead in passing the law for the protection of breastfeeding and we hope that similar law would be passed by the present government before the term of the National Assembly is over”, he added.