Monsoon rains to persist in Punjab amid flooding risk: PDMA

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson has warned that monsoon rains are likely to persist in several districts of Punjab until August 7 as the current situation indicates a potential for flooding in the Sialkot, Narowal, and Rawalpindi drains. Additionally, low-level floods are occurring in rivers including the Sidhnai in the Ravi River, Sulaimanki and Islam in the Sutlej River.

The PDMA has urged residents to remain vigilant as Mangala in Jhelum River is at risk of high flooding from August 4-6. However, water flow has been reported normal at Tarbila, Chashma, Kalabagh and Shahdara and Baluki and the flow of water in the Jhelum and Chenab rivers remained normal.

At Sulaimanki, the water inflow was measured at 72,627 cusecs, while the outflow is at 63,412 cusecs. Head Islam is witnessing an inflow of 64,597 cusecs and an outflow of 53,974 cusecs. Taunsa in the Indus River is also experiencing a low-level flood with a rail of 270,850 cusecs of water passing through Taunsa Barrage.

Due to the potential flood risk, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi has instructed the concerned administration to take necessary precautions. Citizens have been advised to exercise caution, avoiding proximity to raw walls, ceilings, power lines, and poles. Additionally, people should avoid unnecessary travel near rivers and cooperate with the administration to mitigate potential flood-related risks.