LHC suspends detention of 10 PTI workers, including Afridi

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (Rawalpindi bench) has suspended the detention orders of 10 PTI workers including former federal minister Shehryar Afridi and his brother.

The case came up for hearing before Justice Anwarul Haq Punnun on Thursday.

The court ordered releasing all the 10 detained PTI workers and approved the protective bail of Shehryar Afridi for seven days in view of his possible arrest in any other case. The court remarked what was going on in the country was regrettable. For God’s sake, let the country go ahead. “We are making mockery of ourselves on our own.”

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and CPO Khalid Hamdani appeared in the court on being summoned.

On inquiring, the DC informed the court about the orders issued for the detention of Afridi, his brother and others. Afridi’s counsel pleaded that the petitioner was too arrested earlier under 3 MPO, but the high court suspended these detention orders.

Later, he was detained and his physical remand was obtained wherein he was not nominated directly.