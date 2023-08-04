Questions that await CCI meeting on census

ISLAMABAD: A summary moved by the planning ministry for completion of the first-ever digital Population and Housing Census and summoning a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) has triggered many fundamental questions having far-reaching implications for political dispensation and the resource distribution formula.

The CCI Secretariat is yet to circulate the schedule of the constitutional body meeting but the government is contemplating whether to convene the meeting or leave the issue up to the next elected government.

However, another question haunting the incumbent regime is how they will justify Rs40 billion funds being utilized for conducting the 7th population census which got delayed and remained controversial as well.

Now the question arises how the Punjab and KP province, where caretaker setups are running the show and have presented four-month budgets, possess the powers to represent and approve a population census having impact on political dispensation and its representation in the national and provincial assemblies as well as increasing or decreasing the resources of the federating units under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. The question arises whether the caretaker CMs possessed powers to approve those political and financial issues which will have an impact over next five to ten years.

Another view among the power corridors is that the CCI is empowered to take a decision by majority so the forum is legally empowered to take a decision on this issue as well.

On the political front, if the CCI meets and approves the controversial population census, it will result reduce around eight NA seats of the Punjab, one NA seat of Karachi and increase the number of seats of Balochistan and rural Sindh.

Now the question arises whether the caretaker governments of Punjab and KP would be competent to represent their provinces in the CCI meeting where decisions would be made on political and financial issues for next five to ten years.

Punjab will justify the decrease in the number of seats as well as reduction in the financial share of the largest populace province of the country in case of adoption of the latest 7th population census.

If the CCI holds its meeting and grants its assent to the population census of 2023, the Election Commission of Pakistan will require four months for undertaking the de-limitation exercise while the election cycle will require at least sixty days so the elections would have to be delayed for six months at least.

There is possibility of convening of the CCI meeting in next 48 to 72 hours as a clear division exists in the rank and file of the incumbent PDM-led regime.