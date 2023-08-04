PIA completes post-Haj flights operation

ISLAMABAD: The national flag careers, PIA has completed post Haj flights operation transporting over 61,000 Hujjaj back to the country.

“PIA Haj operation which commenced from May 21 successfully concluded August 2 with last post Haj flight that arrived on Wednesday night, a statement from PIA said.

The airline’s pre-Haj operation of transporting intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia started on May 21 and concluded on June 22. The post Haj operation of bringing back Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia started on July 2 and concluded on August 2. PIA operated 258 post Haj flights of which 136 flights were from Jeddah and 122 flights were from Madina, with over 96 percent punctuality and regularity.

PIA had made special arrangements for Hujjaj such as easy city check-in, providing convenience and time saving. CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat, appreciated the performance of PIA Haj teams on successful completion of Haj operation.