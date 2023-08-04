Maryam inquires after torture victim

LAHORE: Inquiring about the health of Rizwana at Lahore General Hospital on Thursday, PMLN chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said that the culprit should be brought to the book without regard to power and clout.

“I don’t know how many cases like Rizwana are silenced due to fear,” Maryam said after visiting Rizwana, a housemaid allegedly tortured by the wife of a civil judge.

Talking to the media, she said that her aim is to expose the cruelty that was done against Rizwana. Maryam added the education, training and safety of children are the prime responsibilities of the state.

During her visit, LGH MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam apprised Maryam of the teenage maid’s health and said: “Rizwana is out of danger now.”