Sanjrani supports boosting religious tourism between Iran, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said that the relations between Pakistan and Iran are rooted in historical linkages and based on religious, linguistic, cultural similarities and spiritual affiliation.

Expressed these views in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the Parliament House, he said that Iran was the first country to acknowledge Pakistan’s sovereignty and to support our membership in the United Nations. “I view this as a solid foundation upon which we have built close bilateral ties that we continue to nurture,” Chairman Senate observed.

Sanjrani pointed out that people-to-people relations between Pakistan and Iran have been fostered over generations, based on shared linguistic, religious and cultural ties. “These relations can be further enhanced by encouraging cultural exchanges, tourism and understanding across areas of mutual interest.”

Chairman Senate highlighted the importance of religious tourism between the two countries and emphasized further enhancing religious tourism, fostering closer ties and mutual respect among our citizens.

“Trade relations between our two countries have been the key to our economic cooperation and there is a scope for further facilitating this, including improved border trade practices, which could be a viable option for improving our economic ties,” he noted.

The recent inauguration of the first border market in Pishin, Balochistan, he explained, is an admirable step and both sides also had exchanged views on the possibility of six more trade points to boost trade cooperation. He appreciated Iranian support on the Kashmir issue.

He observed that parliamentary linkages between Islamabad and Tehran have also grown stronger over the years, with multiple bilateral visits and cooperation at international forums such as the IPU and the APA.

Chairman Senate proposed enhancing educational and technological exchanges between the two countries and emphasized commitment to further strengthening the partnership by forming a joint working committee and holding regular meetings for mutual benefits.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senators Naseebullah Bazai, Umer Farooq, Syed Sabir Shah, Zeeshan Khanzada, Syed Waqar Mehdi and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan were also present during the meeting.

The leader of the Iranian delegation agreed with the views of the Chairman Senate while expressing a desire to enhance mutual linkages. The delegation condemned the recent bomb blast in Bajaur and expressed solidarity with the Parliament, the people and the government of Pakistan over the unfortunate incident.