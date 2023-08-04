Islamabad Police install advanced communication system

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Police have established a technologically advanced communication system, aimed at improving operational policing mechanisms.

Federal Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah introduced the innovative communication for the Federal Capital Police, facing various security and law maintaining challenges, the IGP Office said, adding that the Islamabad Police has taken a significant step forward by installing seven new communication towers across strategic locations.

“The new system is expected to address potential issues of interference that had been hampering the performance of the old communication setup,” the IGP Office maintained. Working in collaboration with the National Police Bureau, this technologically advanced communication system promises to revolutionize the way law enforcement officials interact and respond to critical situations, the official sources of the IGP office said.

The IGP Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, when contacted, said that the Islamabad Capital Police was utilizing all available resources to ensure the highest level of service to the community. By embracing modern communication techniques, we aim to eliminate any disruptions in transmitting vital information, thereby enabling us to better protect citizens and maintain peace in the capital, the top cop added.

The new communication towers have been strategically positioned to provide seamless coverage across Islamabad, ensuring a swift and uninterrupted flow of information between officers on the ground and the command centre, he added. Dr Akbar Nasir said that this advancement was expected to have a significant impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of the police force, enabling them to respond promptly to emergencies and enhance overall security measures, he concluded.