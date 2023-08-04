KP devises security guidelines for political parties after Bajaur attack

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised special security guidelines and code of conduct for political parties, its leadership and holding of political rallies in the wake of the Bajaur attack.

The senior police authorities and district administration has been directed to adopt as well as convey the security guidelines to the leadership of all the political parties. “In the wake of law and order situation in the province, it is felt that political parties’ leadership should be sensitized to adopt security guidelines, SOPs in thier campaigns, movements, power shows and rallies for the protection of their leaders and workers.

In this context, special guidelines have been devised for the political parties that is to be enforced by the district administration,” stated a letter by Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Majeed, to the provincial police officer and divisional commissioners. Over 50 people were martyred and around 200 were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the political rally of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal in Bajaur the other day.

The government then decided to issue code of conduct for all such kind of political activities to ensure thier security. Under the security guidelines devised by the Home Department, all the political parties are supposed to submit an application to the district administration before holding any campaign, rally, public meeting, especially large rallies where national level leadership is to address the people. The political parties were directed to inform the administration about the specific time, venue and expected number of audience of any public meeting and wind up the event within the due time.

Besides, it is to be ensured that no such event blocks road or cause any hindrance or inconvenience to the people. There will be no political rally by another party in the same area while no speaker will use derogatory or defamatory language in these meetings, stated the guidelines. Under the security guidelines, the deputy commissioners are directed to issue any NOC to a public meeting only after clearance from the concerned security agencies and making sure that all the security guidelines and SOPs are adopted. The Home Department the other day directed the administration and police across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to regulate all the public meetings with stringent security measures set in place or otherwise disallow any such event due to the current law and order situation. The commissioners and deputy commissioners across KP were directed to ensure strict security measures for all kind of public and political meetings due to the current situation.

“It is essential that the provisions of Section 14 of the KP Civil Service Administration Act 2020 are implemented in letter and spirit,” the divisional and district administration heads were directed through a letter by the Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under the Section 14 the deputy commissioners can approve or reject any application for holding of a public rally on the basis of opinion from police and other relevant agencies regarding security. While granting the permission to hold such public gatherings, the deputy commissioner can place certain conditions or seek assistance from a public agency for smooth and safe conduct of the event, it adds. “Besides, the same was written to KP Police for implementation of Section-84 of Police Act 2017, which is regarding security of public meetings,” a source said..