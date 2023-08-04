Landsliding: Work on to restore link roads in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Around 150 link roads have been blocked due to landsliding in the district and tehsil municipal administration is working for their restoration.
This was stated by acting chairman of Balakot tehsil while briefing Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao at a meeting that discussed losses due to monsoon rains.The deputy commissioner expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work when the tehsil chairman stated that certain departments were not performing their duties and only TMA was working to reopen the routes.
He directed the officials concerned to reopen the blocked routes within one week and asked the tehsil chairman and assistant commissioner of Balakot to jointly work on restoring the link routes for vehicular traffic.
A spokesman for the district administration said people can file an application in the office of tehsil chairman regarding any route that has been blocked in their respective areas.
