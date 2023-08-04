PHC orders release of PTI workers

BISHAM: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday ordered the release of 16 workers and office-bearers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who had been arrested by the police under 3 Maintenance of Public Order on July 22 last.

Soon after their arrest, a team of lawyers affiliated with Insaf Lawyers Forum first visited the prison in Timergara and then rushed to Peshawar to move Peshawar High Court for a bail.

The court in its verdict directed the deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner to release the arrested PTI workers. The district administration had tasked the police to arrest 35 PTI workers under 3-MPO after cases were registered against them.

The police had also raided the house of former PTI leader and minister Shaukat Yousafzai and his brother Liaqat Yousafzai.However, they could not be arrested as they were not present in the house at the time of raid by the police. The local politicians and elders had condemned the police raids on the houses of PTI leaders and workers.