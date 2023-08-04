CTD says suicide bomber’s facilitators held

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday said three facilitators of the suicide bomber who blew himself up in a mosque in Landikotal on July 25 had been arrested.

An official of the CTD said three facilitators of the suicide bomber — Dilawar Khan and his two sons, Zabita Khan and Arif - were arrested during an operation in Khyber district.

He said a suicide jacket was recovered as well from the house of the accused a few days back.

An additional station house officer Adnan Afridi was martyred and a mosque was destroyed in a suicide blast in Ali Masjid area of the Jamrud tehsil in the Khyber district last week. The Ad SHO of Jamrud had tried to arrest the suicide bomber after a tip-off when he detonated explosives tied to his vest.