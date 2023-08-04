Minister chairs meeting on budget approval of varsities

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Higher Education, Law and Justice and Pro-Chancellor, Justice (r) Irshad Qaisar on Thursday presided over a meeting at the Governor’s House Peshawar to review matters related to budget approvals of different universities.

During the meeting, minutes of the Senate meetings for the financial year 2023-24 budget of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Kohat University of Science and Technology and Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak as vetted in the previous Senate meetings were reviewed in detail and approval was granted for decisions made.

Governor’s principal secretary Mazhar Irshad, officers of Finance, Establishment, Law and other relevant departments and administrative and financial authorities of the universities attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the caretaker minister said that the current caretaker government was striving to facilitate all the public service universities in the province, so that the education system in these institutions could run without any financial difficulty.

She further said that the universities should run their financial management system in a transparent and efficient manner. She said that all measures are aimed at enabling the public sector universities to provide the best quality and standardised education facility for students.

The minister emphasised that the universities should concentrate on quality enhancement of education and research so that the best graduates and researchers could be produced by these institutions.