JI asks KP govt to quit over lawlessness

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday asked the KP caretaker government to quit after accusing it of its failure in maintaining peace in the province.

The demand was made in one of the resolutions passed by the meeting of the provincial consultative body of the party which concluded here.The meeting was chaired by provincial chief of the party Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan and attended by the over 50 members of the forum from across the province.

Prominent among them were general secretary Abdul Wasi, vice-presidents Maulana Ismail, Noorul Haq, Inayatullah Khan and others.

One resolution stated that lawlessness, price-hike and joblessness in the country had shown unprecedented increase after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) came into power.

It added that terrorist incidents in the country were taking place frequently and the deadly Bajaur bombing was the most recent example in which more than 60 people were martyred.

Another resolution took a strong exception to the hike in the prices of gas, electricity, petroleum products and edible items. It said masses were highly disturbed by the unbearable hike in prices of daily items and were finding it hard to feed families.

The meeting condemned the recent increase of Rs20 per liter in the prices of fuel and asked the government to withdraw the increase. It was alleged that the caretaker cabinet and governor of the province were not impartial.

The participants of the meeting observed that the governor and the entire interim cabinet belonged to PDM. They alleged that the governor and cabinet members were involved in massive corruption and everything was done on the basis of political affiliation and bribery.

They said as the provincial government was not impartial and the matter had already been brought into the notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), therefore, the caretaker government in the province should be sacked without any delay.

The participants of the meeting asked the establishment to stay impartial and urged the ECP to fulfill its responsibility of holding fair and transparent polls. The meeting stressed the need for timely holding of general elections. Another resolution urged the government to grant another 10-year exemption from taxes to the Malakand Division.