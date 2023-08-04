Waziristan residents demand restoration of internet service

WANA: Local residents, particularly students and business community, have been facing problems owing to the suspension of the mobile and 3G/4G internet services in some areas of Lower and Upper South Waziristan districts for the past several days.

Noor Zaman Wazir, a leader of ANP in South Waziristan, said that the suspension of mobile internet services and even the phone signals has cut off several areas of the two districts from the rest of the world, creating problems for students, business community and others. Some people climb mountains in the Waziristan region in order to contact their loved ones as the phones work at a high altitude.

Shah Hussain Wazir, principal of Al-Qadir Public School in Tanai village, said that he used to communicate with his friends and relatives regarding the admission of students in various educational institutions in other parts of the country but added that now he was now unaware of updates since the network had been closed for a week.

He said that instead of providing facilities to people in the modern age, the government was withdrawing the facilities.Ashraf Khan Mehsud, a shopkeeper from Makin area of Upper South Waziristan, said that there was no landline (PTCL) service in the area, while the authorities have also stopped the mobile internet in the name of peace and security.

He said that he and many other traders were facing severe difficulties in business transactions.The shopkeeper said that on the one hand, people were facing lawlessness and on the other, they had to travel several kilometres distance to make a phone call from an area where phone signals exist.

Rizwan Ullah Mehsud, a resident of Sararogha and an employee of the Department of Education, said that locals were hoping for the restoration of 3G/4G service, but on the other hand the government had even closed the mobile network.

Advocate Ajmal Wazir, from Wana, said that in this modern world, no area can be deprived from mobile and internet facilities.

He demanded the federal government to immediately restore the mobile and internet services in Upper and Lower South Waziristan districts to help people continue with their routine life.The issue of mobile network and 3G/4G services in the Waziristan region had been going on for the past three years.