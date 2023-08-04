Homage paid to police martyrs

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said on Thursday that police martyrs were their heroes and they would never forget those who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and the nation.

Talking to reporters about the ‘Police Martyrs Week’, he said that homage was being paid to the sacrifices rendered by the policemen in the line of duty.He said the families of martyred cops were visited and later floral wreaths were placed at their graves.

The official added that various programmes, including Khatm-e-Quran, would be arranged today to offer prayers for those who sacrificed their precious lives for maintaining peace.He said they were the heroes and pride of the nation as the KP Police had played the role as a frontline force in the war on terrorism.

In Charsadda, a function was held in connection with Police Martyrs Week to pay homage to fallen cops.Deputy Commissioner Adnan Farid Afridi, District Police Officer Muhammad Arif Khan, Tehsil Chairman Maulana Abdur Rauf Shakir, families of martyred cops and others attended the function. Speaking on the occasion, the officials said that police had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace and eliminating crimes from the society.

They said that over 100 police cops had lost their lives in the line of duty, adding the sacrifices of cops would be remembered forever. Later, gifts were distributed among the families of fallen cops.