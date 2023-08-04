Section-144 enforced in Mardan

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the security situation in the country, the deputy commissioner Mardan has imposed a ban on holding all kinds of meetings, processions and gatherings under Section 144 of the CrPC.
A notification issued here stated that in the present situation, no kind of meetings, processions and gatherings would be organised without the permission (NOC) of the deputy commissioner in Mardan district.
The ban will remain in force for at least three months starting from August 1 until it is withdrawn and legal action will be taken against the violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
ISLAMABAD: The national flag careers, PIA has completed post Haj flights operation transporting over 61,000 Hujjaj...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Thursday decided to ensure the confidentiality of defence contractors’...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said that the relations between Pakistan and Iran are...
PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan organized a one-day media workshop under the theme “Responsible...
LAHORE: The officers and staff of the Punjab Information Commission have refused to work in protest against the lack...
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Police have established a technologically advanced communication system, aimed at improving...