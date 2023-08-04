Section-144 enforced in Mardan

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the security situation in the country, the deputy commissioner Mardan has imposed a ban on holding all kinds of meetings, processions and gatherings under Section 144 of the CrPC.

A notification issued here stated that in the present situation, no kind of meetings, processions and gatherings would be organised without the permission (NOC) of the deputy commissioner in Mardan district.

The ban will remain in force for at least three months starting from August 1 until it is withdrawn and legal action will be taken against the violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.