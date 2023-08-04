Businessmen hail police station at industrial estate

PESHAWAR: Industrialists have expressed satisfaction at the issuance of the notification for the establishment of a police station at Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the president of the Industrialists Association Peshawar, Malik Imran Ishaq, lauded the Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur for the notification to establish a police station as that would ensure safety and security in the estate.

He recalled that industrialists had held a meeting with IGP in which the latter had promised that prompt steps would be taken to meet the demand made by the industrialists.

Malik Imran Ishaq elaborated that the matter relating to setting up of a police station was taken up with different governments, Police Department and relevant authorities on several occasions and was pursued for a decade.

However, he said, the present provincial police chief in his first meeting with industrialists promised to take steps on a fast-track basis for the establishment of a police station. He said the police chief had ensured practical implementation of his commitment, which was commendable.