UoP employees demand salaries & pensions on time

PESHAWAR: The employees of the University of Peshawar (UoP) have resented the delay in the release of salaries and pensions and asked the administration to ensure the disbursement at the earliest.

The demand was made at an emergency meeting of the Joint Action Committee of the university employees chaired by president of the Peshawar University Teachers Association, Dr Mohammad Uzair, in the chair.

The participants noted that the delay in the release of salaries and pensions to the university employees had become a routine. They warned of staging a protest during the governor/chancellor’s visit to the university and the administration would be responsible for consequences. The university is currently functioning under caretaker vice-chancellor due to the leave of the regular VC, Prof Dr Jahan Bakht of Agriculture University has been given the additional charge of the university.

Dr Jahan Bakht had told The News a couple of days ago that he was already working to ensure salaries payment to his own university and he would make extra efforts to arrange pays and pensions for the employees and pensioners of the university of Peshawar.

The vice-chancellor had said the administration was trying to arrange the amount from somewhere so that the salaries and pensions to the employees could be given without any delay.