Private housing society barred from publicity

CHARSADDA: The tehsil municipal administration (TMA) has banned a private housing society from publicity and directed it to remove billboards, signboards and panaflexes forthwith.

The TMA issued a Letter No. 70-2767 to the executive director of a private housing society to remove all the publicity material, including billboards, signboards and panaflexes within three days or else the TMA would take action against them.

The TMA advised the housing societies to acquire a no-objection certificates before launching a publicity drive or else legal action would be taken against them.

TMO Mansoor Khan said that if the private housing society did not remove publicity material, then the TMA encroachment staff would do the same as publicity without an NOC was a violation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Scheme Management and Regulation Rules 2021.