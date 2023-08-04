CM chairs meeting on Census 2023

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammed Azam Khan chaired a meeting that reviewed the Census 2023 here on Thursday.

According to a handout issued here, Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Himayatullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of various departments, the provincial census commissioner, Director Bureau of Statistics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other officials attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the mechanism and methodology adopted for the Census 2023 and other related matters.

It was stated that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, modern technology was used in the census. It was further said that the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been divided into more than 28,000 blocks for the purpose of census, adding that the final statistics of the census would be presented in the Council of Common Interest (CCI) for approval.

The meeting decided to form a committee headed by the secretary home with the purpose to examine and check the results of the census with ground realities.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the provincial government. It was further decided that in case of any reservation regarding the final statistics of the census, the provincial government will take up the matter in the Council of Common Interests.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the caretaker chief minister said that the census had a significant role in future planning, adding that the final and realistic statistics would have profound impacts on the distribution of national resources.

“It needs to ensure that the final results of the census are realistic and accurate in accordance with the ground realities,” he said and hoped that there would be no injustice with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.