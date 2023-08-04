MPhil allowance demanded for MS degree holders

Islamabad:The senior parliamentarian Shahida Akhtar Ali on Thursday passionately appealed to the Minister for Finance and Revenue, urging him to extend the M.Phil allowance to holders of MS degrees.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali belonging to MMAP, highlighted the current disparity wherein the Finance Ministry had sanctioned a monthly allowance of Rs2,500 for M.Phil degree holders, yet this entitlement was regrettably denied to those possessing MS degrees.

Despite both qualifications encompassing 18 years of education as per Higher Education Commission, this discrepancy remained unresolved. She emphasised that the term M.Phil had evolved into the designation of MS, making this differentiation obsolete. Shahida Akhtar Ali expressed her concerns regarding the adverse impact of this discrepancy, as it not only treated MS degree holders unfairly but also discouraged the pursuit of higher education. She also advocated for the inclusion of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in the list of beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.