Govt’s move sparks outrage over transfer to private firm

Islamabad:In a contentious decision, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, along with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), has planned to hand over 21 Kanal state land in sector F-11/2, Islamabad, meant for a government school, to a private firm for the establishment of an upscale school under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The land is valued at over Rs20 billion, and the move has ignited strong opposition from FDE's staff.

Representatives of the FDE, including teaching and non-teaching personnel from various educational institutions under its jurisdiction, held a press conference at the designated site (F-11/2) to voice their vehement condemnation of the government's decision. They termed it a "one-to-one monkey distribution" and expressed concern over the government's disregard for public educational institutions' importance in providing free education to underprivileged children, as mandated by Article 25A. Fazl-e-Moula, President of the Joint Action Committee, issued a stern warning that if the government does not reconsider its stance, they will stage a strike, leading to the closure of all 423 educational institutions. Furthermore, they are contemplating the option of approaching the court to intervene in this matter.

President of the Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA), Malik Amir, characterised this move as sheer decimation that cannot be tolerated at any cost. He emphasized that public sector educational institutions are a vital source of education for the poor, and transferring the land to private institutions is a severe example of bad governance.

The controversy surrounding this decision highlights the government's responsibility to provide free education to children, and this move is seen as a departure from that obligation. The public's concern is centred on safeguarding the access to quality education for those who cannot afford private institutions.