Housing authority hands over possession of plots

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasi has said that timely holding of transparent elections is inevitable, the future of democracy is bright, people will serve the people again if given a chance. In spite of the situation, steps were taken to complete government residential projects in a short period of time.

These views were expressed by the Federal Minister of Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasi on Thursday when he issued possession letters of 800 developed plots of the Bhara Kahu (Green Enclave I) project of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority. Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Syed Mahmood Agha also spoke on this occasion and said that the 2009 scheme was completed in 2023 because the land matters were pending in the courts.

Earlier, Chief Engineer Nader Qayyum informed about the boundaries of Green Enclave, Arbaa and Khud Khal, while Project Director Azhar Hameed informed about the details of the project and said that the remaining development works of Green Enclave are also going on rapidly and will be completed very soon. Will be delivered. Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Tariq Rasheed said that providing affordable housing facilities to federal government employees is the first priority, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority is engaged in providing housing facilities to government employees.