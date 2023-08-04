Police arrest two suspects involved in child abuse cases

Islamabad:The police have hunted down two individuals connected to cases of sexual abuse, securing their remand from the respective courts to facilitate ongoing investigations, the police spokesman said.

He said that, utilizing advanced scientific and technological methods, the SSOI Unit of Islamabad Capital Police, in collaboration with Shahzad Town Police, diligently traced and detained two suspects implicated in the heinous act of assaulting two young girls.

All suspects are currently in custody, with their remand granted by the relevant court to facilitate further in-depth inquiries. On 30th May, 2023, a citizen namely Hazar Gul, permanent resident of Jalal Abad, Afghanistan, currently residing near 'Deputain' in close proximity to Maryam Masjid within the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station, lodged a complaint with the police station concerning the sexual abuse of his eight-year-old daughter by an unidentified individual.

Upon receiving the information, the Shahzad Town police station immediately registered a case no. 282 dated 30th May 2023 under section 376/377-B PPC.

Promptly registering the case under the appropriate legal provisions, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of these incidents and entrusted CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari with the responsibility of ensuring the swift apprehension of the perpetrator. A specialized team, led by SSP (Investigation) and comprising personnel from SSOIU and Shahzad Town police station, was constituted to bring the culprits to justice. Employing cutting-edge forensic techniques and modern technologies, these teams succeeded in arresting the accused individual, Danish, son of Darwish and a resident of Alipur, who had initially managed to evade capture following the crime of rape.

In a separate case documented on July 16, 2023, a complainant Ajmer son of Zagray resident of Hamdani Town, Islamabad, reported that his daughter had fallen victim to an assault by unidentified assailants. Upon receiving the information the Shahzad Town police station team immediately registered a case no. 431 dated 16 July under section 377B/ 376C PPC.

The Shehzad Town Police meticulously conducted an investigation, harnessing the power of advanced technological resources, and effectively apprehended the individuals Adnan and Danish implicated in this distressing incident. Both including Danish, previously wanted in connection to a similar case, are now under physical remand as sanctioned by the competent court, allowing for a comprehensive investigation to take place.

Subsequent investigations brought to light that the accused, Danish, had committed acts of molestation against four minor girls. IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has extended his commendation for this remarkable display of law enforcement, emphasizing that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.