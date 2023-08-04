Teachers pin hopes on new FDE chief

Islamabad: The appointment of the new Chief of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has kindled high hopes among federal government college teachers, who are eager for swift solutions to long-standing challenges.

Amjad Ahmed who is also a joint secretary at the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOF­E&PT) has assumed his role as the new FDE chief. Professor Tasneem Akhter Mir, Vice President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) told this agency, the BS programmes and Associate Degree Programmes of colleges were badly suffering.

She expressed optimism that the tenure of the new DG would usher in a renewed focus on advancing higher education. "We look forward to the restoration of a natural order where seniority is respected,” noted Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, general secretary of FGCTA, highlighting the desire for a merit-based approach to seniority based appointments of principals. He believed that the new DG will play a pivotal role in addressing this issue faced by senior educators.