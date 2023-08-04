Cops injured in encounters given Ghazi medals

LAHORE:Punjab IG Dr Usman has said that the officers and personnel injured in operations against bandits, drug dealers and other anti-social elements are valuable assets to the department.

He expressed these views while speaking at a function organised in the honour of Ghazi police officers and personnel of the police at the Central Police Office on Thursday. In the ceremony, he awarded Ghazi medals to the brave officers and personnel who were seriously injured in encounters with dangerous criminals in various districts including Lahore. Constables M Arshad, M Siddique and M Bashir from Lahore are among the recipients to Ghazi medals. SP Matiullah from Mianwali, Inspector Iqbal Khan, SP Muhammad Sharif from DG Khan, DSP Tahir Sikandar from Rawalpindi, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Riaz and Constable Mazhar Hussain, Inspector Sher Muhammad from Khushab, DSP Nasir Abbas from Faisalabad, Inspector Basharat Ali, Sub-Inspector Javed Masih and Muhammad Afzal were also awarded the Ghazi medals. Toba Tek Singh DSP Abdul Saboor, Vehari sub-inspector Naik M, Narowal inspector Ghulam Haider, Okara inspector Rao Irshad Ahmed, inspector Tahir Waheed too were given Ghazi medals. Inspector M Ashraf from Khanewal, ASI Nadeem Baig, Kasur ASI Muhammad Ismail, Constable Muhammad Anwar and Inspector Ghulam Nabi from Bahawalnagar were also awarded Ghazi medals.