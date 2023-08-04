96 UET students selected for scholarships

LAHORE:A meeting of a social welfare organisation’s selection committee was held here on Thursday to select the deserving students studying professional degrees in six selected public sector universities for distribution of scholarships.

According to the spokesperson, the selection committee members interviewed total of 121 applicant students from the UET and selected 96 for the scholarships, he said and added that the selected students will get university fee, hostel and mess expenses. Apart from this, financial assistance will also be provided to the students. Chairman Allah Walay Trust Shahid Lone, Director Scholarship Programme Dr Khalid Manzoor, ex-MS Punjab Dental College, Dr Asim Farooqi, Dr Shazia Lone, representative PHEC Qazi M Ali and psychologist Ayesha Noor were the members of the selection committee.