Online monitoring of population welfare offices ordered

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has directed for online live video monitoring of the working of staff deputed at Population Welfare Department offices in all the 36 districts of Punjab and establishing a central monitoring and control room for this purpose.

The minister visited the office of Director General Population Welfare on Thursday where he was briefed by Secretary Salman Ijaz and Director General Ms Saman Raiy about the functioning, budget and tasks being undertaken by the department. Dr Jamal Nasir directed for establishing a four-digit helpline and keeping it operational 12 hours daily for imparting necessary information and guidance to the citizens. An effective media campaign should be launched for public awareness about the services being provided by the department of Population Welfare, he added. The minister asked for devising a comprehensive system for staff training in view of the importance of tasks of the department. Dr Jamal Nasir also inaugurated the newly set up studio in the Population Welfare Department to prepare public awareness messages and programs. Dr Jamal Nasir said that the slogan of 'small family prosperous Pakistan' should be promoted to control the growing population. He directed that restructuring of the Population Welfare Department should be done in line with the present day requirements.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of social mobilisers and field workers of the department.