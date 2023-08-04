LG polls delay termed bad for democracy

LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, has said that delay in local government elections is bad for democracy.

According to a press release, he was addressing the opening ceremony of diploma in Local Self-Government for the second batch of Punjab University Department of Political Science in collaboration with Sangat Foundation and South Asia Partnership Pakistan. In his address, Kanwar Dilshad said that the system of local governments was very old and the election commission and courts in Pakistan had always supported it. He said that in the upcoming elections, political parties should make the local government system a part of their manifesto. He said that the caretaker government was running on good governance and was on the same page with the Election Commission.