‘Govt plans to make 58 small dams in Potohar region functional’

LAHORE:A meeting was convened under Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Agriculture SM Tanveer.

The meeting aimed to strategise and address critical aspects pertaining to the advancement of irrigation facilities and the construction of small dams in the Potohar region. The meeting held in the Committee Room of the Irrigation Department witnessed the participation of Adviser for Sports Wahab Riaz, Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid, and officials from the Irrigation department. During the meeting, SM Tanveer articulated the roadmap ahead and disclosed the ambitious plan of operationalising all 58 small dams already erected in the Potohar region. Furthermore, an exciting blueprint has been forged to erect an additional 10 small dams, aimed at enhancing the region's water resource management capabilities, he added. The minister emphasised on the necessity of synergistic collaboration to upgrade and optimise irrigation facilities within the Potohar region. He advocated for the formulation of comprehensive policies that not only propel improvement but also secure legal recognition for these vital enhancements.

The minister illuminated the intrinsic connection between sustained food self-sufficiency and the Potohar region's pivotal role in achieving this objective. He highlighted the imperative of embracing successful agricultural models, notably drawing inspiration from the Chinese paradigm, and urged the implementation of pragmatic initiatives to curtail water wastage. A directive from SM Tanveer called for the crafting of an all-encompassing policy framework designed to elevate irrigation facilities within the Potohar region while ensuring their compliance with legal protocols. The meeting also saw comprehensive briefings provided by secretary irrigation and other dignitaries from the irrigation dept. Their insights shed light on the current state of small dams and irrigation endeavours in the Potohar region.