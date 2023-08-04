Police Martyrs Day today

LAHORE:National Police Martyrs Day will be celebrated on Friday (today) across the Punjab province. Special events will be held in memory of police martyrs in all the districts, including the provincial capital, Lahore, in which the martyrs' families will be invited as special guests. The main event will be held at Alhamra Hall, here, in which IG Punjab will participate to pay tribute to the everlasting sacrifices of brave soldiers.
