Lesco announces 35pc increase in salaries

Lahore:Thousands of Lesco workers will get one month's honorarium and 35 percent increase in salaries. Order to this effect has been issued.

Workers Union CBA held talks with the chief executive of Lahore Electric Supply Company Shahid Haider, Mian Muhammad Afzal, GM Admin, Aasia Shoaib, Director General Human Resources and Hafiz Nauman, Chairman Board of Directors and succeeded in getting benefits for the workers. Labour leader Khursheed Ahmed thanked the union representatives for giving a practical shape to the workers' demands. He reiterated the union’s longstanding demand for recruitment of more hands in the electricity department. In Lesco, one worker has to carry the workload equal to five workers while the number of electricity consumers is increasing every day.